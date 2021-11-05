Sir David Amess suspect set date to enter pleas
- Published
A man accused of fatally stabbing Southend West MP Sir David Amess is expected to enter pleas to the charges next month ahead of a trial in March.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is charged with the murder of the Conservative politician during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
At a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday the judge set a date for a plea hearing on 21 December.
A provisional trial date has previously been set for 7 March.
Mr Ali, from Kentish Town, north London, is also charged with preparing acts of terror between 1 May 2019 and September this year.
According to a draft indictment Mr Ali engaged in reconnaissance of locations and targets to attack including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.
He also allegedly carried out internet research relating to targets of the attack.
During the brief hearing before Mr Justice Sweeney, Mr Ali - who appeared via video-link - spoke only to confirm his name.
Following the hearing the defendant was remanded in custody.
Sir David, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene at Belfairs Methodist Church after he was stabbed multiple times.