Owen Paterson: Boris Johnson trashing democracy - Starmer
- Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of "corrupt and contemptible" behaviour in trying to "protect" Tory MP Owen Paterson.
He told the BBC the government was "trashing" the UK's reputation for upholding democratic standards.
Mr Paterson quit his role following a row over his breaking of MPs' rules.
Ministers backed plans to change the standards system on Wednesday but changed their minds the next day, following a political outcry.
Environment Secretary George Eustice defended the government's position, saying it had been trying to give politicians under investigation the right to appeal against any findings against them - rather than protecting Mr Paterson.
He told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show: "We've been consistent on this throughout."
On Wednesday, Conservative MPs blocked the Standards Committee's recommendation that Mr Paterson should be suspended for 30 days over breach of lobbying rules by calling for an overhaul of the MPs' standards watchdog instead.
They initially had the backing of No 10, but Downing Street changed its mind after a furious backlash by opposition MPs and some Conservatives.
Sir Keir told the Andrew Marr Show: "Instead of upholding standards [the prime minister] ordered his MPs to protect his mate and rip up the whole system.
"That's corrupt and it's contemptible and it's not a one-off."
Meanwhile, the chairman of Parliament's Standards Committee has called on Parliament to approve his committee's report on Owen Paterson's conduct - even though Mr Paterson has resigned as an MP.
Writing in the Observer, Labour's Chris Bryant said this would be the bare minimum needed to declare beyond doubt that Mr Paterson's conduct was "corrupt".
The government had planned to set up a new committee to judge MPs' conduct - but later reversed its decision.
Mr Paterson denies breaking the rules.
When he resigned, he issued a statement saying he now wanted a life "outside the cruel world of politics", adding: "I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety."
His resignation will trigger a by-election in his North Shropshire seat.