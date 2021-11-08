COP26: UK's £290m pledge and the fossil fuel industry's delegation
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Monday.
1. The fossil fuel industry's delegation
The COP26 climate conference is entering its second and final week. While there are representatives from different countries in Glasgow, there also delegates associated with the fossil fuel industry - emissions from which are causing global warming. There are more of those delegates - 503 - said to lobby for oil and gas industries than from any single country, according to Global Witness analysis shared with the BBC. It says the "fossil fuel industry has spent decades denying and delaying real action on the climate crisis" and campaigners believe they should be banned. The International Emissions Trading Association argues there is a process of transition under way in line with its goal to find the most efficient market-based means of driving down emissions.
2. UK's £290m pledge to help poorer nations
At COP, the UK is seeking an over-arching deal that it will hope to agree with all parties. The deal will need to tackle issues including cutting carbon emissions and money for countries to adapt to rising temperatures. This comes as UK pledges £290m to help poorer countries tackle the impact of climate change. It will go towards planning and investing in climate action, improving conservation and promoting low-carbon development in Asian and Pacific nations, the government says. Developing nations have called for financial help, arguing they are already suffering and will be worst affected by climate change.
3. A fight to save a forest
A forest in central India is under threat from a new diamond mine. Mining 382 hectares of Buxwaha forest - which would unlock billions of dollars - will bring jobs, the government says, but local people believe their lives will be destroyed. They're fighting to save the forest. Watch more here.
4. How the humble battery can help save the world
It made its commercial debut in a camcorder 30 years ago and lithium-ion batteries are now found in many gadgets including power tools, toothbrushes and smartphones. The Nobel Prize winning battery's been hailed a climate hero and could be a key part of a low-carbon future. Find out more here.
5. Banking body heat
Getting hot and sweaty while busting moves on the dancefloor is a given, and so could reusing that energy you've expended. Glasgow nightclub SWG3 is going to trial capturing body heat from dancers to create renewable energy to warm up or cool down its venue. It could save around 70 tonnes of carbon dioxide, C02, per year. Take a look.
