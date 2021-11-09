COP26: Focus on gender as giant puppet takes centre stage

The inequalities that make women and girls more vulnerable to the effects of climate change are high on the agenda today. They form a large majority of the world's poor, often depending on small-scale farming for their livelihoods. The UK government is set to announce £165m to tackle climate change while addressing and empowering women to take climate action. And we can expect an appearance from Little Amal, the giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, meeting activists from the countries through which she has "walked" during a four-month, 8,000km (4,970-mile) journey from the Syrian border.