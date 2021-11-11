COP26: US-China climate agreement and fossil fuel spending

There's been a cautious welcome by activists and politicians to the unexpected announcement that the US and China would work together to tackle climate change. The EU and UN say the declaration is encouraging, and an important step, while Greenpeace believes the two nations need to show greater commitment to reaching climate goals. The US-China declaration was announced as COP26 in Glasgow nears its end sees the two countries - the two biggest carbon dioxide, CO2, emitters in the world - vow to boost climate co-operation over the next decade. The global rivals say they will work together to achieve the 1.5C temperature goal set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.