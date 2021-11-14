Covid-19: Is my vaccine wearing off? Plus, the Dutch ask when will lockdowns end

In response to a sharp increase in infections, the Dutch are now living under new restrictions designed to limit social contacts. Reaction in the Netherlands has been mixed, but most people reluctantly agree that sacrificing parts of their social lives can contribute to the greater good. "My experience is lockdown after lockdown," says Neill Bo Finlayson. "It's especially hard as we've just seen what life can be like, but public safety comes first and you've got to do what you've got to do." Others worry about effect on their mental health. "Last lockdown I got overwhelmed with the stress of managing everything. I really relish having a coffee and not having it feel illegal," said Saskia Heyster.