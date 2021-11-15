Covid-19: Lockdown for unvaccinated and charities face rising demand

A rising demand for help from charities this winter has left many concerned about how they will cope, according to research shared with the BBC. Nearly two thirds of the 350 charity managers surveyed said they expected their services to be used more this winter. They put the rise down to a number of factors, including the end of the Universal Credit uplift - introduced during the pandemic. Researchers the Law Family Commission on Civil Society say charities are facing a "perfect storm" of factors, however the government has given them additional support during Covid.