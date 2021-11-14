COP26: Climate deal sounds the death knell for coal power - PM
The Glasgow climate deal is a "game-changing agreement" which sounds "the death knell for coal power", Boris Johnson says.
Although countries only agreed to "phase down" rather than "phase out" coal, the prime minister said this was a fantastic achievement.
The change was made after a late intervention by China and India.
But it remains the first time plans to reduce coal have been mentioned in such a climate deal.
