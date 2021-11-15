Covid-19: Booster jabs for over-40s and Northern Ireland considers Covid passports

The UK's booster vaccine programme will be extended to over-40s to top up protection and help limit the spread of the virus over winter. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be an "utter tragedy" if people who had two doses were to become seriously ill because their immunity was allowed to wane. So far, 12.6m people have received a third dose, which has been offered to over-50s, front-line medical staff and people who have health conditions that put them at greater risk. Each UK nation will decide on their own booster programme, but Scotland and Wales have already announced they will also offer third doses to over-40s. UK vaccine experts also said 16- and 17-year-olds, initially offered only one dose, should receive their second.