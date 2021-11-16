Covid-19: Scotland considers vaccine passport expansion and pub curfew back in Irish Republic
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Vaccine passports extension could begin next month
Scotland could require vaccine passports at cinemas, theatres and some hospitality venues from 6 December, with a final decision due on Tuesday next week. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament tighter rules may be needed to get through the winter without another lockdown. Proof of vaccination is already required in Scotland at nightclubs and major events such as concerts and football matches. But Ms Sturgeon said there had been a "gradual increase" in cases and the number of patients in hospital was "extremely high". Opposition politicians accused her of keeping businesses in the dark and called for greater financial support.
2. Pub curfew returns in Republic of Ireland
Pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in the Republic of Ireland will have to close at midnight from Thursday, as the country aims to stem a rise in Covid cases. Normal opening hours had only resumed last month, after an earlier 23:30 curfew was lifted. The hospitality industry has warned the decision would be "extraordinarily difficult" for late bars, which have a licence to serve alcohol until 02:30, rather than the normal weekend closing time of 00:30 for other pubs and bars. People will also be advised to work from home from Friday, reversing another policy change in September. Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world but has seen infections surge this month, with 4,570 reported on Monday.
3. Workers push for better conditions as vacancies boom
Job vacancies hit a new record high in October, with employers saying they are having to improve pay and conditions to attract recruits. There were 1.17 million job openings in October, according to the Office for National Statistics, almost 400,000 higher than before the pandemic. Despite the end of the furlough scheme in September, the redundancy rate was mostly unchanged. The ONS said it may take a few months for the impact of furlough ending to be seen but businesses were reporting that only a very small proportion of these workers were being laid off.
4. Pandemic prompts rise in obesity for children
Poverty, lockdowns and mental health problems have contributed to a substantial rise in childhood obesity during the pandemic, experts say. Figures from NHS Digital suggest 14% of children were obese in 2020-21, up from 10% the year before. By the final year of primary school rates were at 25% and in the poorest areas obesity was twice as common. BBC head of statistics Robert Cuffe says obesity is defined differently for children, and using the adult measure would result in lower rates. But he says the upward trend is still concerning.
5. Pfizer deal to let poorer nations make its Covid pill
Drug company Pfizer has agreed a deal to allow 95 developing nations to make and sell generic versions of its new Covid-19 treatment pill. Agreed with a UN-backed public health organisation, the Medicines Patent Pool, the deal would give 53% of the world's population access to the drug. But it excludes some countries such as Brazil that have had large and deadly Covid-19 outbreaks. Data released by Pfizer from clinical trials earlier this month suggest the drug, Paxlovid, cuts the risk of hospital admission or death by 89% for high-risk adult patients.
