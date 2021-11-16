Covid-19: Scotland considers vaccine passport expansion and pub curfew back in Irish Republic

Pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in the Republic of Ireland will have to close at midnight from Thursday, as the country aims to stem a rise in Covid cases. Normal opening hours had only resumed last month, after an earlier 23:30 curfew was lifted. The hospitality industry has warned the decision would be "extraordinarily difficult" for late bars, which have a licence to serve alcohol until 02:30, rather than the normal weekend closing time of 00:30 for other pubs and bars. People will also be advised to work from home from Friday, reversing another policy change in September. Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world but has seen infections surge this month, with 4,570 reported on Monday.