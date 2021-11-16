Covid-19: NHS under pressure and Sturgeon to decide on restrictions
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. How the NHS is unravelling
People whose health has suffered because their care was disrupted during the pandemic are now being admitted to hospital in greater numbers, NHS staff tell us. And this - as much as Covid itself - is driving pressure on the health service. Here's our analysis.
2. Sturgeon to decide on extending restrictions
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to reveal whether Covid restrictions, including the nation's vaccine passport scheme, will be extended to cover more hospitality and leisure venues. The Scottish Chambers of Commerce says further restrictions could put thousands of firms and jobs at risk.
3. Jobs recovery continues despite end of furlough
There were 160,000 more workers on payrolls in October than in September despite the end of the furlough scheme, official figures show. Job vacancies also hit a fresh record at 1.17 million in the three months to October. Sam Beckett, from the Office for National Statistics, says it might take months to see the full impact of furlough ending but adds: "Businesses tell us that only a very small proportion of their previously furloughed staff have been laid off."
4. How Covid conspiracists are shifting to climate denial
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine Telegram groups have begun injecting the climate change debate with the same conspiratorial narratives they use to explain the pandemic, according to researchers at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. The think tank that researches global disinformation trends says some anti-lockdown groups have become polluted by misleading posts about climate change being overplayed or a "hoax" designed to control people.
5. Widow of Covid victim inspired to become nurse
A mum-of-three whose husband died with Covid has set about becoming a nurse after being so moved by the compassion he was shown in hospital. Rachel Ohene-Adjei's husband, Eric, 46, died in April after seven weeks in intensive care at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. And she says the staff who helped her through grief inspired her to take a pre-access to nursing course.
