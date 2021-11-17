Covid-19: Germany facing fourth wave and NI votes for mandatory Covid passports

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the country is being hit by a fourth wave of the pandemic with "full force" as the seven-day infection rate hits a new peak for the 10th consecutive day. Mrs Merkel told a congress of German city mayors that new infections were higher than ever before and the daily death toll was "frightening". The central government and leaders of Germany's 16 states are due to meet this week to discuss new national restrictions. There are also concerns that Germany's renowned Christmas markets could be cancelled for a second year running.