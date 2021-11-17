Probe after British F-35 fighter crashes in Mediterranean
A British F-35 fighter jet has crashed into the sea during a routine operation in the Mediterranean, the Ministry of Defence has said.
The pilot ejected and has safely returned to the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and an investigation has begun, the MoD added.
The incident occurred at 10:00 GMT over international waters and no other aircraft were involved.
The MoD said it would be inappropriate to comment during the investigation.
The investigation is likely to focus on potential technical or human error, BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Beale said.
There are eight UK F-35Bs on the carrier and 10 from the US Marine Corps. They have conducted around 2,000 take-off and landings on board HMS Queen Elizabeth without any major incident over the past six months.
The aircraft are Britain's most advanced and expensive jets. Costing almost £100m, they can land vertically, similar to the Harrier Jump Jet, and combine radar-evading stealth technology with supersonic speeds.
The F-35 is packed with highly sensitive technology and data.
The US-designed stealth jet - hard to detect on radar - is one of the most expensive defence projects undertaken by the American military.
This is the first time a UK F-35 has crashed, but there have been several involving US jets.
In 2018 the Pentagon briefly grounded its entire fleet of F-35s after the discovery of problems with the advanced fighter's fuel tubes. Those had been resolved.
Jets from HMS Queen Elizabeth previously participated in strikes against the remnants of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
The 65,000-tonne Royal Navy flagship is returning to the UK from its maiden deployment, which included exercises with the Indian military.
It was part of the carrier strike group's deployment to the Indo-Pacific region amid heightened tensions with China.
The F-35s are operated by the renowned 617 Squadron, known as the "Dambusters".
Built by the US firm Lockheed Martin, the UK's F-35s are the B variant of the jet and are flown by pilots from the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy. based at RAF Marham in Norfolk.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spent time on board the vessel last month on the final day of her two-day visit to India.