Covid: Dutch unrest continues, and WHO concerns over Europe Covid rise

More than 14 million booster jabs have been administered in the UK so far. And from Monday, those over the age of 40 in England can book their booster vaccination. NHS England said that nearly 500,000 people in their 40s are currently eligible for the booster, having received their second jab at least six months ago. The health secretary has urged those eligible to get the jab, saying getting the booster vaccine was "the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter". Read more about who can have a booster jab and how to get one.