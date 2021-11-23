Covid: No vaccine passport expansion in Scotland and new advice in Northern Ireland

Doctors at a hospital in Lanarkshire have told the BBC they are braced for a rise in admissions after Christmas and New Year. Staff at University Hospital Monklands, which is already at capacity, say they have faced "unprecedented demand". Consultant Dr Nick Kennedy said people in their 30s, 40s and 50s were being admitted, but they were responding to treatment. He said he was "very apprehensive" about the number of admissions after the new year. Dr Katie Sykes, another infectious disease consultant said staff were "already broken". "We've been working in crisis mode for nearly two years and there's a limit to how far people can go," she said.