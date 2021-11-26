Covid: UK 'must act quickly' over variant and South African travel fears

Many countries outside the UK are also tightening their travel restrictions on the region after the discovery of the variant, cases of which have also been identified in Botswanan, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. The EU is proposing to ban flights from the region across the whole bloc, with many member states already introducing restrictions ahead of the advice - while Singapore, Japan and others are either set to introduce curbs or have already done so. Scientists say they still have much to learn about the variant, but have expressed major concerns over the number of mutations it has and its potential to be vaccine resistant and more transmissible.