Covid-19: Omicron declared 'of concern', and Whitty's 'greatest worry'

The much-discussed new Covid variant has been named Omicron and declared "of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO). Omicron, also known as B.1.1.529, has a large number of mutations, and early evidence suggests an increased reinfection risk. It was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on 24 November, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. A number of countries around the world have now decided to ban or restrict travel to and from southern Africa. Travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini will not be able to enter the UK unless they are UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents. You can read more about Omicron here.