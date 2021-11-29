Covid-19: Booster rollout review and quarantine hotel escapee arrests

The UK's vaccine advisory body, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, is expected to decide whether it will recommend offering Covid booster jabs to more people. Its deputy chairman Prof Anthony Harnden says it would be a "sensible strategy" to reduce time between doses and extend boosters to people under 40, who are not currently eligible. This comes as fresh restrictions were announced to tackle the new Omicron variant, which is currently showing higher re-infection risk. Measures covering face masks, schools and travel go before Parliament later.