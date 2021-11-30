Covid: We'll throw everything at booster campaign, says PM
- Published
There is no doubt the NHS and the Army can rise to the challenge of ramping up booster jabs, Boris Johnson has said.
The PM said there needs to be "another great surge" against coronavirus in the wake of the Omicron variant.
"What we need to do is delay the seeding of Omicron in this country... but we don't see any need to change the overall guidance for how people should be living their lives," he said.
New face mask rules began in England earlier for shops and public transport.
Speaking outside of a vaccine centre in north London, Mr Johnson said boosters "can give you a lot of protection against all types of the virus and we think that is overwhelmingly likely at any rate so the crucial thing is for everybody now to come out and get your boosters".
- THE SLEEPING FORECAST: Get cosy with our winter playlist
- WHAT IS RACHEL RILEY'S EMBARRASSING HABIT?: Joe Lycett finds out in 'It's Not What You Know'