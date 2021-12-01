Covid-19: Army to help with booster rollout and will Christmas parties be safe?

With a pledge to offer every eligible adult in England a Covid booster jab by the end of January, NHS England will be issuing guidance about how this will be achieved to hospitals, pharmacists and GPs. The plan will see 400 military personnel on hand to help with the rollout. The major expansion in response to the new Omicron variant means hospital hubs will offer jabs to the public as well as NHS staff, and more pharmacies will administer doses.