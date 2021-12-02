Covid-19: Germany puts strict curbs on unvaccinated and families criticise 'sickening' No 10 party

The UK has approved another antibody treatment for people with Covid, which manufacturer GSK suggests worked well against the Omicron variant in preliminary checks. Administered by a drip into a vein, a single dose of sotrovimab reduced hospital admissions and death by 79% in clinical trials, conducted before the variant emerged. It is most effective when given in the early stages of infection. GSK ran initial tests in the lab to see how well it would work against the new variant, and while more checks are needed, researchers said it targets a part of the spike protein of the virus that has not undergone big changes, so it should remain effective.