Storm Arwen: Thousands still without power six days after storm
- Published
Thousands of people are still without power in Scotland and the north of England six days after Storm Arwen.
Energy companies said power cuts still affected more than 13,000 homes in the north of England, while 2,500 in Scotland were without power on Thursday morning.
About 120 military personnel are being drafted in to help the recovery effort in Aberdeenshire.
Three people died as the storm brought high winds and cold weather on Friday.
Northern Powergrid said 11,000 properties were still affected by power cuts, but said its engineers had restored supplies to 229,000 customers.
Electricity Northwest said power had been restored to all but around 3,000 properties, mostly in Cumbria, as of 10:10 GMT on Thursday.
Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) said 2,500 customers remained without power after what it has described as "once in a generation event".
The last homes in Wales that were still without power following the storm were reconnected on Wednesday.