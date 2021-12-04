Covid-19: GPs defer services and unvaccinated mums urge pregnancy jab

NHS chiefs have said that GPs in England can defer some of the services they provide to patients to allow them to deliver Covid booster jabs instead. Practices can postpone minor surgery and routine health checks for over-75s and new patients until 31 March, NHS England said. Earlier this week, the PM said all adults in England would be offered boosters by the end of January in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant. A further 75 Omicron cases were confirmed in England on Friday, bringing the total for England to 104 and for the UK as a whole to 134.