Prince William reveals emotional toll of air ambulance rescues
By Kathryn Snowdon
BBC News
- Published
The Duke of Cambridge has revealed the impact that dealing with life and death moments had on him while he was an air ambulance pilot.
Prince William served as a pilot in the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) from 2015 to 2017.
Speaking on Apple's Time to Walk podcast, he said he was "taking home people's trauma, people's sadness".
The prince said the work was making him sad, despite having a happy home and work life.
In a lighter moment, the duke recalled how his mother, Princess Diana, would play Tina Turner's song The Best on the drive to school.
The prince has spoken in the past about how working for the EAAA affected his mental health, but the audio recording, made while walking around the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, reveals how the incidents still live with him.
Speaking about dealing with traumatic moments, he said: "Talking about those jobs definitely helped, sharing them with the team, and ultimately, in one case, meeting the family and the patient involved who made a recovery, albeit not a full recovery, but made a recovery - that definitely helped."
He said recalling the experience now makes him "quite emotional".
He added: "... it still even affects me now. But I think, as a human being, when you see someone in such dire circumstances, basically at death's door, you can't help but not be affected by that."
He also touched on joyful memories, such as how his mother would sing Turner's hit song The Best at the "top of her voice" with her sons on the way to school to help ease his anxiety.
"You'd be singing and listening to music right the way up to the gates of school when they dropped you off and that's when reality kind of sunk in - you really were going back to school.
"Because before that you're lost in songs - want to play it again, just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."
Prince William's Time to Walk episode will be streamed on Apple Music 1 from Monday.
- CAN THE UK DELIVER CHRISTMAS? Panorama investigates what it will take for supply chains to deliver in time
- THE 'TRUE COMFORT FOOD' YOU SHOULD ONLY EAT ONCE A YEAR: Delicious recipes for Hanukkah