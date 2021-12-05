Covid-19: Test changes a 'hammer blow' to travel, and the pros and cons of mandatory jabs

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said it will be a "last-minute" decision on whether to extend Covid passes to pubs and restaurants in the country. He said the emergence of Omicron means the situation in Wales is developing "so fast". The first case of Omicron was confirmed in Wales on Friday. Ministers are to consider whether to expand the Covid pass scheme over the next week, with the next Covid rules review due on Friday. Currently, Covid passes are required for cinemas, theatres, nightclubs and large events in Wales. Find out more about Covid passes and how you get one.