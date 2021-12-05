Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: National inquiry into his death
- Published
The killing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will be the subject of a national review to protect other children from such evil crimes, the government says.
The six-year-old was tortured and killed by his father and stepmother after social workers found "no safeguarding concerns".
Emma Tustin was jailed for 29 years for murder and child cruelty and Thomas Hughes got 21 years for manslaughter.
Nadhim Zahawi said: "We will not rest until we have the answers we need."
The education secretary announced "a single, national review of Arthur's death to identify where we must learn from this terrible case".
He has asked inspectors in social care, health, police and probation to urgently investigate the safeguarding agencies in Solihull to whom Arthur was known.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.