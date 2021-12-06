Covid: Jab creator’s warning and negative tests for Scottish venue access
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Next pandemic could be more lethal, says jab creator
Future pandemics could be more lethal than the current Covid crisis, warns Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. She issued this warning while delivering the 4th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, adding that all the learning since the start of the pandemic must not be lost. Her lecture came amid the rise of the Omicron variant, which people should be cautious about until more is known, she says, highlighting vaccines could be less effective against it.
2. Negative tests accepted in Scottish venues
Negative Covid tests are now being accepted as an alternative to vaccine passports in Scotland. As long as people have proof of this on a text or email they can get into clubs, concerts or large events. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change to the rules, which initially only granted access to venues under restrictions with a proof of vaccination, about two weeks ago.
3. Trains fundamentally safe, says rail boss
Overcrowding on trains during the pandemic sparked complaints but despite this they are "fundamentally safe", says Transport for Wales. Trains being cleaned regularly along with other measures meant coronavirus hasn't been picked up on its services, says chief executive James Price. He isn't happy with some commuters' experiences but believes new trains will help. Conservative shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar says she wants ministers to address the "horrifying" experiences of her constituents.
4. Hospice volunteers needed
Due to a lack of professional carers, a hospice is appealing for volunteers for help. It comes as Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteering has seen a "steadily increasing flow" of requests for one-to-one care during it pandemic. Read more here.
5. The man whose children may never return to school
"I had wanted all my children to complete secondary school, at least. But I don't think that will be possible," says Fred Ssegawa, from Uganda. Ten of his 12 children have been caught up in one of the world's longest school shutdowns due to strict coronavirus measures, and they may never go back. Here's his story.
And there's more...
Here's a reminder of what social distancing rules are in place across the UK.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
