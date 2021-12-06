BBC News

'Beware cost of Christmas' and 'justice for Arthur'

Warnings over the risk that Christmas could lead to a surge in Covid cases and possible restrictions in the new year lead the Daily Mirror. The paper quotes an expert as saying it is a "terrible time" for the emergence of the Omicron variant, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a plea for anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get a jab.

In other warnings, the Guardian reports that a future pandemic could be "more lethal" than Covid-19, according to the creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Prof Sarah Gilbert adds that the current pandemic is "not done with us" either.
The Daily Telegraph is reporting that ministers have been accused of ignoring the people most vulnerable to Covid-19 over booster vaccines. The paper says at least 300,000 housebound people are yet to get a third jab after GPs opted out of home visits to administer them. Relatives of elderly and vulnerable people say they have been given "no answers" by the NHS.
The backlash over the new stricter travel rules due to come into force on Tuesday leads the i paper. The travel industry have called it a "hammer blow" that people will need to test negative for Covid-19 before arriving in the UK. The paper says the new policy could add up to £800 to the cost of a family holiday.
The Sun leads on the tragic case of murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, whose father and stepmother were jailed for his death this week. Arthur's grandfather has said his killers should never be released, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson "poised" to back a review of their sentences this week, the paper reports.
The Metro front page is warning another winter storm - named Barra - is due to hit the UK, with thousands of families in northern England and Scotland still without power after Storm Arwen 11 days ago. Storm Barra will bring gusts of more than 70mph across the UK, with heavy snow forecast in the areas still recovering from Arwen, the paper says.
The prime minister is set to kick off a "fresh war with judges" over possible plans to allow ministers to "throw out any legal rulings they don't like", the Times reports. Boris Johnson wants to reduce the power of the courts to overrule the government through judicial review and has ordered Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to "toughen plans" for reforming judges' powers, the paper says.
The Daily Express focuses on a "Brexit shake-up" which it says could help smaller businesses compete with "giant conglomerates". The paper says the UK is set to axe "onerous" European Union rules, allowing smaller businesses to "compete on a level playing field" to secure government contracts.
The Daily Star is on the hunt for Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's "missing brain", after he said claims a Christmas party were held in Downing Street in breach of lockdown rules did not need to be investigated because the alleged incident took place a year ago. The government has insisted no rules were broken.
And finally, the new boss of Lloyds bank is looking to expand the banking group's ambitions in the property market and wealth management sector after years of poor growth, the Financial Times is reporting. The paper says Charlie Nunn has been "plotting" his annual update since taking over as chief executive in August, with an extra £4bn "war chest" to play with.

