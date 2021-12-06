Covid: Omicron spreading in community and vaccine mandate for NYC workers

As Covid vaccinations ramp up amid fears over the Omicron variant, we've been talking to people about what their boosters mean to them. Janet Leamy, 84, had her jab in Newmarket. She said: "I can now enjoy Christmas without worrying." Her husband Michael Lemy 87, said: "I feel we can now go anywhere and feel safe. Without the booster I probably wouldn't go out. That's how valuable this is." As with all vaccines, the jab is not 100% effective in protecting against the virus, and its recommended people still take precautions, but it should make illness less severe.