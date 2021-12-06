Covid: Omicron spreading in the community, Javid confirms
- Published
There is community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant in multiple regions of England, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed.
He told MPs the variant was continuing to spread "here and around the world" and there were now cases here "with no links to international travel".
There have been 336 confirmed cases of the highly-mutated variant across the UK, he said, a rise of 90 from Sunday.
There are concerns about how Omicron could interact with current vaccines.
Of the new confirmed Omicron cases, 261 were in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales - while Northern Ireland is yet to have a confirmed case.
Scotland's First minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said the variant was spreading in the community after a number of cases were linked to events including a Steps concert in Glasgow.
Mr Javid said he could not guarantee the variant would not "knock us off our road to recovery", and the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for Omicron.
He said the government did not have a "complete picture" of whether the variant caused more severe disease or not, or how it interacted with current vaccines.