Covid: Omicron appears more transmissible and medics test positive after party

Early signs suggest the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the current Delta strain, Downing Street has said. But the prime minister's official spokesman added it was too early to draw conclusions - and any impact would also depend on whether it caused severe illness. There are now 437 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK, up 101 on Monday. It comes as Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan warned a "significant wave" of Omicron is expected to affect residents, and Scotland said restrictions are to be reviewed on a daily basis due to a rapid increase in cases of the variant.