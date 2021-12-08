Ministers considering move to Covid Plan B - source
Ministers are due to meet later to consider moving to their Covid Plan B, a government source has told the BBC.
Measures for England under discussion at the Covid Operations committee are expected to include working from home guidance, further rules on masks and some form of Covid certification.
The government is trying to slow the spread of the Omicron variant so more people can get their booster jabs.
It is possible that any new rules could be announced on Wednesday.
BBC chief political correspondent Adam Fleming said depending on the outcome of the scheduled meeting of the committee on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson might hold a press conference later and Health Secretary Sajid Javid could make a statement to the Commons.
When asked earlier in the Commons about media reports that Plan B was under consideration, the prime minister did not deny it, telling MPs no decisions would be taken without first consulting the cabinet.
Working from home is a key plank of the government's Plan B contingency measures aimed at protecting the NHS from "unsustainable pressure".
Earlier on Wednesday, government adviser Prof Neil Ferguson said telling people to work from home would allow more time to administer booster jabs.
He said case numbers of the Omicron variant were doubling "at least every three days, maybe every two days" and it was likely to overtake the Delta variant to become dominant in the UK before Christmas.
The number of people needing hospital treatment from Omicron could reach at least 1,000 a day in England by the end of the year if extra restrictions are not put in place, according to leaked minutes from Tuesday's meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies seen by the BBC.
Currently about 680 people are admitted to hospital each day in England with the delta variant.
At the peak of the last winter wave of coronavirus, hospitals in England were admitting 3,811 people a day infected with the virus.
The minutes say: "With the speed of growth seen, decision makers will need to consider response measures urgently to reduce transmission if the aim is to reduce the likelihood of unsustainable pressure on the NHS."
Vaccine protection
The official total of confirmed Omicron infections - just over 400 - is considered to be the tip of the iceberg as less than a fifth of infections are checked for variants.
From testing, data experts believe around 2% of positive cases - approaching 1,000 a day - could be Omicron.
The World Health Organization says existing vaccines should still protect people who contract the Omicron variant from severe illness.
It comes as the first lab tests of the new variant in South Africa suggest it can partially evade the Pfizer jab.
But Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies director, said there was no sign that Omicron would be better at evading vaccines than other variants.
He said initial data suggested Omicron did not make people sicker than Delta and other strains. "If anything, the direction is towards less severity," he added.
From Wednesday, people aged 40 and over in England can now book their booster jab for three months after their second dose.
Last week, face coverings became mandatory again on public transport and shops in England, bringing it in line with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Another recent change required all contacts of suspected Omicron cases to self-isolate for 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated.
Earlier in the pandemic, regional and nationwide lockdowns were put in place to try to stem the spread of the virus.
But ministers have repeatedly said there are no plans for another lockdown in England.
