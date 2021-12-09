Covid: New curbs as backlash grows, and no Christmas party police probe

The prime minister faces a growing backlash from his own MPs over plans to move England into tougher restrictions, or Plan B. Boris Johnson announced that rules such as wearing face coverings in more places and guidance to work from home would come into effect as early as Friday. He says the decision's been made based on analysis of the new Omicron variant of Covid. But some Tory's aren't convinced by the case for introducing the measures, or by the timing after the leaked video emerged of senior aides joking about a party held at Downing Street last year. Despite this, the plan is likely to be voted through Parliament next week with support from Labour.