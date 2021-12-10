Covid: Two jabs 'not enough to stop Omicron infection' and highest UK cases since January

UK residents vaccinated overseas or in Northern Ireland can now use England's NHS Covid Pass if they have received two doses of a UK-approved jab. Those eligible can also now arrange a booster in England. The four jabs approved by the UK's medicines regulator are AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna. Previously only those who had the jab in England, Scotland, Wales or the Isle of Man could use the pass to prove their vaccination status. Next week, the pass will be needed to get into nightclubs and other large venues in England.