Covid: MPs expected to rebel over stricter rules, and call for booster volunteers

UK employers added 257,000 staff to their payrolls in November, with official figures showing more people are in jobs than before the pandemic, despite the end of the furlough scheme. However, Darren Morgan from the Office for National Statistics, says the data may not reveal those still serving a notice period after being made redundant. Meanwhile, the number of job vacancies hit another record at 1.22 million between September and November - 434,500 above pre-Covid levels.