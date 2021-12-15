Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

With all 11 countries removed from the travel red list at 04:00 GMT, some people say they left hotel quarantine early rather than waiting for official confirmation of their release. Travellers had been told they would be freed from their 10-day quarantines, but they should stay put until ministers announced the details. One guest near Gatwick airport told the BBC hotel staff had tried to stop her from leaving, but she walked out. Officials said the latest figures showed about 5% of people in hotel quarantine tested positive, with between 1% and 3% having Omicron. Travellers were eventually told they could leave at 16:00 as long as they tested negative.