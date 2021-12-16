Covid: Social caution before Christmas and business support plea

Be cautious if you plan to socialise in the run up to Christmas. That's the message from the prime minister and England's chief medical officer after coronavirus infections reached record numbers. You should "think carefully before you go" to the pub or a restaurant, says Boris Johnson, who despite the warning has not placed any further restrictions - such as limiting numbers or closing venues - on the hospitality industry. Prof Chris Whitty is urging us not to "mix with people you don't have to" as he warned more records would be broken as Omicron surges.