Queen cancels pre-Christmas family lunch as Omicron surges
- Published
The Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch as a precautionary measure following the UK's surge in Omicron cases.
A source said it was felt the annual event could put too many people's Christmas plans at risk.
It follows England chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty's advice to prioritise events "that really matter" to avoid the risk of infection.
The event had been due to take place early next week at Windsor Castle.
The 95-year-old monarch usually hosts the lunch each year for her extended family, with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren joining her before she departs for her Christmas stay at Sandringham.
Last year's gathering was also cancelled because of Covid.
The pre-Christmas celebration gives the head of state a chance to catch up with relatives who are unable to travel to Norfolk for Christmas Day.
Among the guests are usually the Queen's cousins - the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent - and others in the extended family.
This Christmas will be the Queen's first since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of 73 years.