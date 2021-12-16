Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Boris Johnson has insisted England is not being put into lockdown by stealth, despite accusations of doing just that from some of his own MPs. The prime minister said he was not telling the public to cancel events, but rather urging them to exercise "caution" over Christmas. However, several Conservative MPs have accused the PM of damaging many businesses, with Tory backbencher arguing the government was "putting hospitality into effective lockdown". Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to cut short a trip to the US to for talks with business leaders concerned over Omicron, after questions were raised over his absence.