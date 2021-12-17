Covid: Nightclubs in Wales to shut and Scotland's restrictions take effect

Nightclubs will close in Wales after Boxing Day - staying shut over new year - while businesses will be required to enforce restrictions, such as social distancing in shops and workplaces, from 27 December. First Minister Mark Drakeford is calling on people to avoid meeting "wider circles of friends" in a bid to hinder the spread of the Omicron variant, which helped drive the number of coronavirus cases to a record 88,376 on Thursday.