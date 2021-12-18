France travel ban: UK tourists need essential reason for entry
- Published
New rules have come into force for people entering France from the UK as the French government tries to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
Travellers need an essential reason for their trip unless they are French nationals, residents or hauliers.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned that Omicron is "spreading at lightning speed" in Europe.
He said it will likely become dominant in France by the start of next year.
The travel ban will mean only those with "compelling reasons" will be able to travel between the UK and France, and tourist or business trips will not be permitted.
Lorry drivers are among the exceptions, along with French citizens and legal residents returning home, their partners and children, and EU citizens travelling home through France.
People intending to travel through France to another country are only allowed to make their journey if they stay within the international area of an airport for less than 24 hours.
Anyone still permitted to travel will have to show evidence of a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours and must isolate for at least two days on arrival.
Across Europe, health officials are braced for a wave of infections.
The UK has so far been the hardest hit in Europe - on Friday, there were 93,045 infections reported in the UK, setting a new record for the third day running, and there are nearly 15,000 confirmed Omicron cases.
Ahead of the travel ban, many people on Friday tried to make their way to France from the UK.
Ports reported long queues to board ferries and Eurostar advised ticketless customers to avoid St Pancras station in London.
Ferry company DFDS reported services to be busy ahead of the ban, Eurotunnel also reported a large amount of traffic on Friday, and there were long queues at St Pancras station as people waited for Eurostar trains.
While some rushed to beat the deadline, several people messaged Eurostar on social media to demand refunds on tickets they could no longer use.
The company has offered a voucher or the opportunity to rebook tickets without a further fee.
The office of French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the UK was facing a "landslide" of Omicron cases, and the "extremely rapid spread" of the variant had prompted the travel restrictions.
Travel firms have described the French restrictions as a "hammer blow" to their industry.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut short a business trip to California on Thursday to meet business leaders for crisis talks. Mr Sunak said the government would do "whatever it takes" to support jobs.
- DISABILITY AWARE: Hayley faces up to her own ignorance about disability
- MY FAMILY AND AUTISM: A raw and intimate documentary following Paddy and Christine McGuinness