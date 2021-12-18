Covid: Civil servant quits party probe and footballers urged to get Covid jab
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Top civil servant quits probe over own party
The row over Downing Street parties during lockdown last December rumbles on, with the UK's top civil servant stepping aside from his role leading an inquiry after it emerged an event was held in his own office. Simon Case had been due to report on claims Covid rules were broken at events for staff last year. But his role was put into doubt after reports a party was held in his office while London was under Covid rules. No 10 said the investigation would now be concluded by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
2. More restrictions needed, Sage says
More stringent restrictions need to be brought in very soon in England if ministers want to stop hospital admissions reaching 3,000 a day, the government's scientific advisers say. The BBC has seen leaked minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies held on Thursday. The document says there are many uncertainties about the future path of hospital admissions linked to Omicron - but that a delay in taking action until next year would reduce the effectiveness of measures and make it less likely they would prevent considerable pressure on the health service.
3. Omicron spreading at lightning speed, says French PM
The Omicron variant is spreading at lightning speed in Europe and will likely become dominant in France by the start of next year, France's prime minister has warned. Jean Castex was speaking on Friday, just hours before France imposed strict travel restrictions on those arriving from the UK. The country has now closed its borders to people travelling from the UK for business or tourism, with huge queues forming at the Port of Dover and Eurostar terminals as people tried to enter before the ban came into effect.
4. Footballers urged to get Covid jab
The Premier League and UK government have urged footballers to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Half of this weekend's top-flight games have been postponed because of outbreaks of the virus at clubs. Data from October revealed 81% of Premier League players had had at least one jab. In the English Football League - where 25% of players say they do not intend to get the vaccine - 19 fixtures due to be played on Saturday have been postponed.
5. Running a panto in a pandemic
How do you socially distance when you are the back end of a pantomime horse? That's just one of the many bizarre questions theatre managers may have been considering this year. With most venues closed in 2020 because of Covid, this festive period has seen a welcome return to the stage for family favourites such as the Dame, the Good Fairy and of course the pantomime horse or cow. But with no magic wand or genie in a lamp to wish away the reality of a pandemic, can panto-goers expect the on-stage extravaganza they are used to?
And there's more...
If you're planning a Christmas gathering, here's a reminder of the rules across the UK.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
