Covid-19: No guarantees on new restrictions - Sajid Javid
- Published
The health secretary has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions for England, as the Omicron variant spreads around the country.
A further 10,000 Omicron cases were confirmed in the UK yesterday and a major incident was declared in London, where cases are highest.
Asked about possible new rules to slow the spread, Sajid Javid said there were "no guarantees in this pandemic".
And he described warnings from scientific advisers as "sobering".
When it was suggested to him he was not ruling out a circuit-breaker or new restrictions before Christmas, Mr Javid told the BBC's Andrew Marr: "There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don't think.
"At this point we just have to keep everything under review."
A further 90,418 daily Covid cases were reported across the UK on Saturday, after days of record highs.
And leaked notes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency (Sage) suggest that, without intervention beyond current Plan B rules in England, hospital admissions could reach 3,000 a day.
On those notes, Mr Javid said: "It's a very sobering analysis. We take it very seriously."
However, he added: "We do have to challenge data and underlying assumptions, I think that is appropriate, and take into account a broader set of facts."
Current Plan B rules for England include Covid passes for certain events, face masks in more places and people being urged to work from home if they can.
Other nations of the UK have similar rules - and Scotland has gone further by asking people to limit social contact to three households at a time in the run-up to Christmas.
Wales has also ordered nightclubs to close from 27 December.
- CHRISTMAS IN THE MIDDLE AGES: What were the festivities like for our ancestors?
- HOW DO YOU REACT TO A BAD PRESENT? Hayley Pearce on the worst Christmas gifts she has received