Covid: Calls for clarity on curbs and fans banned from sports in Wales
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Firms demand clarity over Christmas restrictions
Hospitality and entertainment firms are demanding more clarity from the government on whether there will be more Covid restrictions in England in the coming days. Boris Johnson did not announce any new measures after two hours of cabinet discussions on Monday but said data was being reviewed "hour by hour".
2. Sport in Wales goes behind closed doors
Spectators will be banned from sports events in Wales from 26 December to try to control the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The Welsh government says the ban will apply to all indoor, outdoor, professional and community sports events, with a £3m Spectator Sports Fund available to support clubs and venues.
3. WHO urges caution over holiday events
The World Health Organization is urging people to cancel some of their holiday plans to protect public health as the Omicron variant spreads globally. "An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled," says WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding "difficult decisions" must be made.
4. Fake Covid passes advertised online
With people required to prove their vaccination status in order to access some venues or avoid self-isolation after travelling abroad, the BBC has found posts on social media, including Facebook, offering false certification to the unvaccinated. Facebook says it will remove the content "whenever we find it".
5. 'Wonderful' to give back after childhood poverty
The pandemic has placed many people under financial pressure but, say volunteers at a scheme to help vulnerable families in Derbyshire, it has also fostered community spirit. With donations from local businesses, they have put together 269 hampers - complete with Christmas dinner supplies - for distribution. The idea came from Amanda Paget, who remembered how hard Christmas was for her mum and wanted to make life easier for others.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Confused about the Christmas rules this year? Our explainer sets things out, as they currently stand.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- "THIS IS THE WORST INTERVIEW I EVER DID": Looking back at when Ruby Wax met Donald Trump
- THE DEEPER YOU GO, THE DARKER IT GETS: New thriller Vigil starring Suranne Jones