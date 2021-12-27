Why I'm proud to be black and Jewish

I had my own deeply personal and spiritual questions and making a radio documentary about it triggered some conflicting emotions. On the one hand, it was exciting to meet so many other black Jews and to hear their stories. On the other, I also felt somewhat out of place, because my religious and cultural practices are strongly Ashkenazi, meaning they follow the customs of Jews of Eastern European descent. These are radically different from those of the black Jews I was mingling with, whose form of Judaism had developed in isolation from the rest of the Jewish world.