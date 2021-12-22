Covid: Cases top 100k and jabs approved for some children

People who were facing Christmas in isolation have been telling Radio 1 Newsbeat how relieved they are at a change of England's rules. It means some people who test positive for Covid can now end self-isolation after seven days rather than 10 - as long as they test negative on lateral flows on days six and seven and have no symptoms. If he tests negative on Thursday, Alex Morgan will be out on Christmas Eve - which is also his 25th birthday. He says - all being well - he's planning on going to the pub with friends to celebrate. You could read the new rules on self-isolation here.