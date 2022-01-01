Victim Support: My daughter was murdered - sharing my grief helps others

Over the same period, domestic burglary was down 8% and theft offences were down 18%, says Victim Support. Meanwhile, the most recent Office of National Statistics figures, for the year ending in June, suggest that if you exclude fraud and computer misuse, there was a 14% decrease in total crime in the year ending June 2021.Diana Fawcett, chief executive of Victim Support, says the upsurge it is experiencing is due to the length of time that people need support, rather than higher case numbers. The impact of crime has been "exacerbated as people spend more time isolated at home, and in some cases have difficulty in accessing other services due to Covid-19," she told the BBC. "Victims are also receiving support for longer. Our homicide service is supporting more bereaved victims now than before the pandemic, with people wanting support for a longer period of time, as they deal with the impact of the pandemic as well as the pain of bereavement."