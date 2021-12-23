Charles and Camilla to join Queen for Christmas Day
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be with the Queen on Christmas Day, Clarence House has said.
It comes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had cancelled spending Christmas at Sandringham, Norfolk, amid concerns about the rising levels of the Omicron variant.
Instead, she will spend the day in Windsor, as she did last year.
The palace said it was a personal decision and "reflects a precautionary approach".
Last week the Queen announced that she would not be going ahead with her family pre-Christmas lunch.
That was also in response to worries about the spread of the new Covid variant.
During the autumn, the Queen had to withdraw from a series of public events, including the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and the Remembrance Sunday service, because of health concerns.
But the latest change of plan has been in response to the new Covid variant - amid calls for people to limit contacts during the Christmas festivities.
It will mean missing her traditional family gathering at her Norfolk estate and her attendance at the Christmas morning church service at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.