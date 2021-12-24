Covid: Boosters on Christmas Day, and PM praises 'invaluable' gift of jab

Omicron has dominated news headlines over the past few weeks, as scientists, politicians and indeed all of us grapple with what this new wave means for our lives. Restrictions are tightening in parts of the UK and elsewhere, and there's a constant stream of new information - some worrying, some positive. So where do we stand? Our health correspondent James Gallagher outlines what we know right now. We're in a better place that last winter and Omicron is less severe, he says - but we're not sure what will happen when Omicron hits the elderly, the variant is spreading fast and booster protection does wane. Here's a run-down of where we're at.