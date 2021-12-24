Covid: Glimmer of hope on Omicron and millions facing travel disruption

A "glimmer of Christmas hope" has been offered in new data that suggests the Omicron variant is less likely to result in serious illness than Delta, a health chief has said. However, Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, said it was too early to retract her statement that the variant was the most serious threat the UK had faced during the pandemic. A further 122,186 cases were reported in the UK on Friday - another record - while the Office for National Statistics estimates 1.74 million people in the UK had coronavirus on 19 December, up by more than 368,000 on the figure three days earlier.